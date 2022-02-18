Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's press conference in Bathinda Cancelled

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was going to address the press conference in Bathinda. The party's official Twitter handle has posted his information, "AAP National Convenor and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address an important Press Conference today at 11 AM at Bathinda" the post reads.

But now the reports are doing rounds that the press conference of Arvind Kejriwal has got canceled. However the party has not given confirmation on it, and nor has the reason is revealed yet.



Yesterday, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur. Earlier, he said "All surveys are showing AAP winning in Punjab elections...After being voted to power, steps will be taken to end corruption. We will not end the APMC system."

He also assured that his party will emerge victorious in Amritsar East against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD secretary general Bikram Singh Majithia.

He also said "A common lady will defeat two big stalwarts this time. In our survey, both the giants are losing. Jeevan Jyot is winning."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.