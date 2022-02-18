Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann to hold roadshow in Dakha constituency, today

As today is the last to campaign for the Punjab polls, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in the Punjab Dakha constituency of Ludhiana.

Earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the party's CM face of Punjab Bhagwant Mann conduct a roadshow in the Jalandhar Cantt Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.