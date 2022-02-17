Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leaders in Punjab gets special security from the central government

After several indications of threats on BJP leaders in Punjab, the central government has given security cover to the dozens of BJP leaders in the state. Two top paramilitary forces — Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are going to cover these top BJP leaders in Punjab.

Not only this but some leaders already have Punjab police security with but the Centre has asked to give security “over and above the security cover presently provided to them by the Punjab Police”, a source said.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.