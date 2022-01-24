Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and Sanyukt alliance has finalized seat sharing agreement for Punjab polls

Captain Amarinder Singh has finalised seat-sharing agreement with the BJP for the upcoming Punjab polls. According to reports BJP will contest on 65 seats out of 117 member Assembly, Captain's Punjab Lok Congress will contest on 35 seats, while Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will field its candidates on 15 seats.

Earlier the reports were coming that Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh is going to Delhi. According to reports, he is likely to address a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.