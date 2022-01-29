Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BSP chief Mayawati to hold rally in Punjab on 8 February

BSP chief Mayawati is scheduled is likely to visit Punjab ahead of assembly polls, she will hold a rally in Nawanshahr, Punjab for the BSP-SAD alliance on 8th February.

Earlier, BSP leader Mayawati on Monday slammed BJP saying the party was trying to capitalise on the work done by the BSP government in the past. In her recent tweet she said, "Under the BSP government in UP, about two-and-a-half lakh, poor families were provided with basic amenities and preparations were going on for about 15-20 lakh houses, but due to the change of government, this work remained incomplete, which BJP was trying to capitalise on. What did they do on their own?"

"Fear, corruption, discrimination, and insecurity of life and property, poor law and order in UP, unemployment, and migration of lakhs are the biggest problems of this state," she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.