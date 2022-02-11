Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Captain Amarinder Singh again slams Congress for choosing Channi as the CM face

After the Congress declared Channi as the CM face for Punjab, Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh launched his attack on Channi and said: “for fielding all MLAs allegedly involved in illegal sand mining as candidates in the assembly polls and termed it as a clear endorsement of widespread corruption in the party.”

He also said that he will not retire till he has rid the state of such corrupt people. Talking about his alliance with BJP, Singh said he will continue to work for Punjab and its peace and security.

Earlier, also Amarinder Singh attacked Congress for choosing Channi as the CM face, he had said Congress CM face Channi is enough to become a state minister but not CM. He also landed his attack on Navjot Singh Sidhu and said party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is an "irresponsible person."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.