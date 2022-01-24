Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Captain Amarinder Singh likely to address a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters at 3 pm

Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh is going to Delhi. According to reports, he is likely to address a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters at 3 pm.

Earlier on Saturday, Capt Amarinder taking a dig at ED's raid on CM Channi's nephew said Channi is nothing but a total failure, the PLC chief said he had done nothing except indulge in postings and transfers after taking over as CM. "Three DGPS have been changed, his home minister has been openly accused in a cabinet meeting by his colleague that money was being taken for the posting of SSP, there was a tug of war on the AG's post... This is not 'lokaan di sarkar' but 'transfer-posting di sarkar', which has now also become 'suitcase di sarkar," he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.