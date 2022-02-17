Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Channi and Sidhu holds roadshow together in Amritsar

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu hold a roadshow in Amritsar in view of Punjab assembly elections. See the visuals here

Channi and Sidhu were in news for several days, due to the Congress elected Channi as the CM candidate for Punjab, after which many thought CM and Sidhu were having some rivalries, but watching the roadshows the doubts are pretty much got cleared.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter Rabia Kaur Sidhu also slammed Channi and said "Maybe they (high command) had some compulsion. But you can't stop an honest man for long, dishonest man has to eventually stop,"

She also that there was 'no comparison' between Sidhu and Channi. Praising her father she said Sidhu is an 'honest man' while Channi was a 'corrupt man'.

While speaking to the media she said, "It is very difficult to stop a man (Sidhu) who has honest intentions while a corrupt man (Channi) has to be stopped at some point."

Sidhu's wife Kaur also attacked Channi but after watching the leaders doing roadshows together it is looking that things are under control now.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.