Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress appoints two main leaders of the party as special observers for Punjab polls

Ahead of Punjab assembly elections, Congress appoints Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda & party leader Rajeev Shukla as special observers for Punjab polls.

Deepender Singh Hooda is the four-term MP from the Indian National Congress, who is the current Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha representing Haryana. He also served three terms as a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha from Rohtak.

While Rajeev Shukla is the former journalist, political commentator, and former chairman of the Indian Premier League. Following the scandal over alleged corruption and spot-fixing in the IPL, Shukla resigned as its chairman on 1 June 2013.

Also, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



