Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacts on CM Channi's nephew arrest by ED

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the arrest of Punjab CM Channi's nephew arrest said that the government is using them to threaten people, "I've said that agencies are being misused. Govt is using them to threaten people, to put pressure on opposition leaders. This should not be allowed during elections" she said.

Earlier, today reacting to his nephew's arrest Punjab CM Channi responded that he has no issue, he said "Law should take its own course. I have no issues".

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The arrest of Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey comes weeks after the Enforcement Directorate raided his homes and offices in connection with a 2018 illegal sand mining case. The ED had reportedly seized Rs 10 crore cash during raids conducted on January 19 in an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand mining operations in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.