Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Punjab today

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab on 27th January for the upcoming polls. As per the program published by Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar & visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with 117 candidates.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.