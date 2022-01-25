Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress posts 'Avengers' clip to target Opposition in Punjab polls

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab the ruling party Congress has tweeted a video showing an epic fighting scene from a Hollywood blockbuster and claimed that it will retain the throne in the state. The party posted this video with the hashtag #CongressHiAyegi.

In the video, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is shown as Thor, state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu as Captain America, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Bruce Banner. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are shown as 'aliens'. Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal are also shown as aliens.

The scene shows chief minister Channi, together with his 'fellow avengers' Captain America (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and Bruce Banner (Rahul Gandhi), repel an alien attack as per Hindustan Times.

Posting the video the party wrote, "We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.