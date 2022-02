Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress reacts on CM Channi's nephew arrest calls it Modi government's "political gimmick"

After the arrest of CM Channi's nephew in Punjab, Congress called it the Modi government's "political gimmick". Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala described ED as BJP's 'Election Department.' He wrote 15 days before the Punjab elections, the "political gimmick" of the Modi government started again! BJP's "Election Deptt"-ED entered the fray. Understand Chronology - 1. The people of Punjab are now paying the price for standing in favor of the farmers' movement… Modi ji is doing fake raids and arrests in the desperation of defeat.'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The arrest of Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey comes weeks after the Enforcement Directorate raided his homes and offices in connection with a 2018 illegal sand mining case. The ED had reportedly seized Rs 10 crore cash during raids conducted on January 19 in an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand mining operations in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.