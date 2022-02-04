Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress release the list of star campaigners for Punjab polls

Congress on Friday released a list of its star campaigners for the upcoming Punjab elections. The list includes names like Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Sunil Jakhar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Charanjit Singh Channi.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda are also on the list.

However, the rumors are doing rounds that, Punjab CM Channi might be the CM face for Congress in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. According to the Republic reports, the close sources said that "Opinions of candidates, workers, and party MPs are being recorded to so that any feud over the CM face between Channi and Navjot Singh Siddhu can be avoided,"

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.