Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress to reveal CM face for Punjab polls on 6th February

After the long wait, Congress is finally going to reveal its CM face for the Punjab assembly elections. According to the reports Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going to announce the CM face for Punjab polls on 6th Feb, the party has still not hinted any name for the CM face.

Earlier, Sachin Pilot in Chandigarh said that Rahul Gandhi is soon going to reveal the Congress CM face for Punjab, "Like Rahul Gandhi had said yesterday we don't usually declare the situation in the state, but the situation here is different. Workers had demanded (CM face), so Rahul Gandhi said that announcement will be made soon after consulting the workers" he said.

Before that, Rahul Gandhi at a virtual election rally in Jalandhar Cantt on Thursday said that Charanjit Singh Channi and contender Navjot Singh Sidhu that “two people can't lead”.

“I was discussing while traveling in the vehicle about who would lead Punjab— the media calls that fellow 'CM candidate’. Both Channi ji and Sidhu ji told me that the biggest question in Punjab is who would lead Punjab from Congress,” Rahul added.

He further said, “Both of them assured me that the decision (taken by the party) would be acceptable to all, and I was very happy. ”

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



