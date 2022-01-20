Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: ED recovers these luxurious items from Punjab CM Channi's, nephew in the raid

The ED on Tuesday morning has conducted raids at the residence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case. The sources also revealed that the Ten other places have also been raided in Punjab on the same day.

On Wednesday the ED has recovered Rs 3.9 crore more from the residential premises of Punjab Chief Minister's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey during raids. An ED official said that around Rs 10.7 crores were recovered in the raid.

Now the reports are coming that, the ED recovered a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh, unaccounted cash of more than Rs 10 crore, gold and property documents from the residences and offices of Bhupinder Singh Honey.

Commenting on this matter Punjab CM, Channi said “It is a case of vengeance, as I had staunchly supported farmers for repealing the three farm laws enacted by BJP government and retaliated to an alleged security breach during PM Narendra Modi’ s visit in Punjab on January 5, which was aimed at defaming Punjab to hide the inability of BJP to muster support in Punjab.”



Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.