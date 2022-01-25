Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Filing of nomination for Punjab polls starts today

The filing of nominations for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, scheduled for February 20, will start today. Parties are doing their best to win the Punjab assembly polls meanwhile in Punjab the ruling party Congress has tweeted a video showing an epic fighting scene from a Hollywood blockbuster and claimed that it will retain the throne in the state. The party posted this video with the hashtag #CongressHiAyegi.

In the video, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is shown as Thor, state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu as Captain America, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Bruce Banner. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are shown as 'aliens'. Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal are also shown as aliens. The scene shows chief minister Channi, together with his 'fellow avengers' Captain America (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and Bruce Banner (Rahul Gandhi), repel an alien attack as per Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.