Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Free coaching for JEE, NEET exams students, promises AAP

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP is doing its best to get the victory on its side. Now the party has announced free coaching for JEE, NEET exams for Punjab government school students if elected to power.

The party on its official Twitter handle shared a post on a similar ideology which was initiated in Delhi where the party is ruling and said ye Punjab main bhi karenge (will do this in Punjab too)’.

Earlier, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in Dhuri Punjab ahead of the upcoming elections in the state, said "All surveys are showing AAP winning in Punjab elections...After being voted to power, steps will be taken to end corruption. We will not end the APMC system."

Kejriwal also assured AAP's win in Amritsar East against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD secretary general Bikram Singh Majithia. He also said "A common lady will defeat two big stalwarts this time. In our survey, both the giants are losing. Jeevan Jyot is winning."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



