Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox" says Modi in Punjab rally

Slamming the Congress and AAP, PM Modi in Pathankot Punjab rally said, "If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox...One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi. Despite being 'Ek hi thali ke chatte batte' they (AAP & Cong) are playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) in Punjab, pretending to be against each other."

He further hits out on Congress and said "What acts did the Congress not do against the pride of Punjab and the country? When this Pathankot was attacked by Pakistani terrorists, then the country was united on that sensitive occasion. But what were the Congress party leaders doing?" he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.