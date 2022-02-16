Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: In the next 5 years, we'll bring BJP's Lotus in every household: Amit Shah in Punjab

Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the rally in Ferozepore, Punjab ahead of state elections said "Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP contesting independently along with its 2 allies. For years, we contested only on 22 seats. I have come to tell Hindu and Sikh brothers and sisters that it's the beginning. In the next 5 years, we'll bring BJP's Lotus in every household."

He also attacked Congress and said "When a guest like Narendra Modi comes to Punjab, should he not be welcomed? Instead of welcoming, Punjab CM blocked his route. Akali Dal and AAP were silent. I'd like to tell all three of them - how will people who can't secure the route of PM, secure Punjab, secure the nation?"

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.