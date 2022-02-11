Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Kejriwal's wife and daughter to campaign for the party ahead of Punjab polls

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and his daughter are going to campaign for the assembly polls. They will attend AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann's 'Jansabha' in the Dhuri area of the Sangrur district.

After reaching Punjab, Sunita Kejriwal said "We've come here to appeal for votes for Bhagwant Mann but here people already have decided to vote for Bhagwant Mann. People understand that they (AAP) have done work in Delhi and will do it here too."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.