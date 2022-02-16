Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Kumar Vishwas accuse party chief Arvind Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab

February 16, 2022

Ahead of Punjab assembly elections, poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab. He said, "One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)."

Taking this video of Vishwas Congress on its official Twitter handle wrote, "AAP is not good! This is what AAP's founder Kavi Kumar Vishwas ji is saying and believe me, every Punjabi, every countryman is aware of the black intentions of AAP. Punjab will never accept separatist forces. Punjab will wake up, Punjab will win."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties  Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February. 

