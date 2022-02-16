Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Modi hits out on Congress for not doing any development in Punjab

Slamming Congress, PM Modi in Pathankot Punjab said, "Did they raise questions on the bravery of the army or not? Did they throw mud on the martyrdom of the martyrs or not? And even on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the people of Congress are not deterring. They are again asking for proof of the bravery of our army."

"What acts did the Congress not do against the pride of Punjab and the country? When this Pathankot was attacked by Pakistani terrorists, then the country was united on that sensitive occasion. But what were the Congress party leaders doing?" he added.

Hitting over Congress he said, "What malpractices did the Congress not do against the pride of Punjab and the country."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.