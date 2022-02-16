Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Modi lauds his party's work in Punjab at the central level

Talking about his party's work at the centre level in Punjab Modi said, "At present, there is no double engine government in Punjab. Right now only the engine of the central government is working. Even in these conditions, we tried our best to build new highways, make expressways, promote industries here in Punjab."

"Record purchase of crops of Punjab farmers is being done at MSP. The amount of money that the BJP government has sent directly to the bank accounts of the farmers of Punjab has never happened before" he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



