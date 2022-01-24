Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu claims the CM face survey of the AAP is a scam

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu called the CM face survey of the Aam Aadmi Party, a scam and alleged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is promoting illusions. Sidhu said that the AAP has claimed that it got 21,59,437 responses. He said the mobile number used for the survey was a normal number not commercial. "A normal mobile number cannot record 21 lakh calls, SMS in four days," Sidhu said.

"AAP claims it received seven lakh WhatsApp messages. AAP is trying to fool the people of Punjab. I will expose AAP's hypocrisy," Sidhu added.

Earlier, the AAP claimed that Bhagwant Mann is elected by a reality show-like telephone poll with 93% of 21 lakh votes while Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu curiously ended up with the second-highest votes.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.