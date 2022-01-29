Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: No new tax will be imposed in Punjab if we come into power : Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Jalandhar on Saturday said that if AAP comes into power in Punjab no new tax will be imposed there, "No new tax will be imposed in Punjab if we come into power" he said.

On the same day he said "Religion is a pvt matter. Everybody has the right to worship a God. A law should definitely be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed through this. Conversions done by scaring them is wrong."

Earlier yesterday, Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Phillaur said "Today Punjab needs a very honest CM. On one hand, we've people with allegations of drugs sale against them, who have allegations of sand mining against them. On the other hand there's a very honest man who never took even 25 paise from anyone."

Reportedly Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Punjab from January 28th to 30th ahead of the Punjab polls. It is reported that he will visit several assembly constituencies there, including Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.