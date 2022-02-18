Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: One lakh government jobs, Rs 1,100 per month to Punjab women promises Congress in manifesto

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu released the 13-point manifesto of Congress for Punjab polls. In which the party promised one lakh government jobs, Rs 1,100 per month to Punjab women, 8 free cooking gas cylinders per year.

The party also promised procurement of oilseed, pulses, corn by government agencies. "Cong govt will end mafia raj by creating corporations for liquor sale, sand mining" said Sidhu while releasing the manifesto.

Yesterday, after a remark of Channi of 'won't let Bhaiyas from UP enter Punjab' became so controversial, clarifying this Channi on Thursday said “My statements were distorted. I want to say it again, that Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Kejriwal come from outside and create obstructions. I have talked about them,”

"My statement is being misconstrued. All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date,have toiled & taken it on path to development. We've only love for them, nobody can change it" he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.