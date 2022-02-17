Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "Our motto is that no poor should suffer" says PM Modi in Fazilka, Punjab

Talking about the future development in Punjab if BJP voted in power, PM Modi at the Fazilka rally said "There will be better infrastructure in Punjab, if there is a transparent government, neither industries will have to migrate nor youth will have to leave their village, their friends, their old parents, their farm barns and go out of Punjab."

Speaking on his party's top priority Modi said "Our motto is that no poor should suffer their life should be easy"

"During the Corona period, the BJP government is giving free ration to the poor and is also giving free vaccines" he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.