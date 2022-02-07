Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: PLC takes a jibe at Sidhu after Channi declared Congress CM face for Punjab

After Congress declared Channi as the CM candidate for Punjab, Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu. The party used the hashtag '#CurtainsForSidhu' on its Twitter handle, the party also uploaded the picture in which Channi, Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi, and Sunil Jakhar held each other's hands and raised them in the air. "A picture is worth a thousand words," said the PLC in a tweet on Sunday.

A picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/zZp9DRL1wH — Punjab Lok Congress (@plcpunjab) February 6, 2022



In its next tweet, the PLC said ôThoko Thoko, Ruko!! Zoor k Thoko!,ö a reference to Sidhu's penchant of saying "Thoko Tali". Earlier before the announcement of CM candidate, Sidhu on Twitter said "Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decisionà.Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjabà All will abide by his decision !!!".

Thoko

Thoko



Ruko!!



Zoor k Thoko! #CurtainsForSidhu — Punjab Lok Congress (@plcpunjab) February 6, 2022

Responding to this PLC said, "You Won't." Singh was removed from the post of the chief minister by Congress last September. However, the PLC has declared its alliance with BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.