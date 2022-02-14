Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi addresses rally in Jalandhar Punjab

Addressing the rally in Jalandhar Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his displeasure over not seeking prayers at Tripurmalini Devi Shakti Peeth as the police and administration could not make arrangements. “I wanted to offer prayers at Tripurmalini Devi Shakti Peeth after this event but the administration and police said they will not be able to make the arrangements. This is the situation of government here. But I will surely offer prayers at Shakti Peeth soon," Modi said.

He also expressed his happiness over Captain Amarinder Singh's alliance with BJP in Punjab polls He said Congress leaders were talking against their own party, and such a party could not be expected to work for Punjab. “How can such a party work for Punjab? How will they work for the development of Punjab?" he said.

"We are happy that today we have Capt Amarinder Singh with us" Modi added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



