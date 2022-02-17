Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi lauded his double-engine government in Fazilka, Punjab

Lauding his double-engine government PM Modi in Punjab rally said, "Double engine government means fastest development of Punjab in this decade Sand mafia, drug mafia farewell from Punjab.New energy in industrial units of Punjab. New opportunities for employment, self-employment for the youth of Punjab."

"The BJP has brought the resolve of Punjab's security and development in front of the people of Punjab with full dedication. Give BJP a chance to serve you once. Then we will see how the double engine government takes Punjab forward at a fast pace" he added.

Comparing Congress with BJP Modi said, "You see, there are so many states in the country where Congress went once but did not come back. And where the BJP got the blessings, the Congress got wiped out from the root."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.