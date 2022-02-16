Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi slams dynasty politics in Pathankot Punjab ahead of the state polls

Talking about the past years when he visited Pathankot Punjab, Modi said "I have just greeted many families in Pathankot. As a simple worker, I used to come here many times by two-wheeler, sometimes by train. Once I used to come to Delhi from Jammu, many families of Pathankot used to bring food for me. I have spent such an important time with you people."

Praising his party he said "When the public gives a chance to the BJP, then neither the people leave us nor do we give up the work of serving the people. The process of development starts in the BJP government, then the people also support it in such a way that the work of development does not stop."

"Where once the BJP gets its feet, the family running the government by remote control sitting in Delhi gets a break. Meaning, where development came, there was the annihilation of the dynasty! Where there is peace and security, there is a farewell to appeasement and corruption! The same farewell has to be given this time in Punjab also" he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.