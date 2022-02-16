Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi talks on future development in Punjab if his party voted in power

Praising his party in Pathankot Punjab rally PM Modi said, "We see Punjab through the eyes of Punjabiyat, our opponents see Punjab through the lens of politics. So, we got the privilege of developing the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor."

Talking about the future development in Punjab, Modi said " Infrastructure will be created in border villages, work will be done for skill development, tourism will be developed."

Speaking on the Budget 2022's enrolment for small villages he said "We have taken a very important decision in this budget. A huge benefit of this is going to be given to the border villages of my Punjab. We have made a provision in the budget that Vibrant Village Scheme will be implemented in the border villages."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.