Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "Politics in Punjab to see big change by top leaders," says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that politics in Punjab is set to face a sea of change within 10 days. In a public meeting, Badal further claimed that the change is going to take place by many top leaders. According to him, top leaders are going to jump from Congress to other parties including SAD. He blamed Congress' CM face Charanjit Singh Channi and party's state head Navjot Singh Sidhu for this matter. He said "The leaders are all fed up with Channi and Sidhu," Badal said. Hitting out on Sidhu, Badal said "He is an unguided missile that destroyed Congress in Punjab."

Before this, Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh also hit out on Congress and its leadership in the state, he said Congress CM face Channi is enough to become a state minister but not CM. He also landed his attack on Navjot Singh Sidhu and said party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is an "irresponsible person."

"Both Sidhu and Channi are not good for Punjab, Channi can become a minister but not CM whereas Sidhu is not a responsible person," said Amarinder.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.