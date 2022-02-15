Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi and Channi holds a roadshow in Rupnagar ahead of Punjab polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a roadshow in Rupnagar ahead of Punjab assembly elections. See the visuals here

#WATCH Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi hold a roadshow in Rupnagar#PunjabElections2022pic.twitter.com/AM1QqdF6jD — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022



Before this addressed the virtual rally in Manipur, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said "Manipur has a colorful culture, and it is important to create awareness about it. Congress in Manipur will include Manipur’s cultural history in school curriculums to teach people about it."

The leader also promises to launch the master plan, "Congress in Manipur will prepare state master plans to help control flood and manage irrigation."

Talking back on Punjab, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.