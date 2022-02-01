Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi file his nomination from the Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi filed his nomination from the Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Yesterday Channi filed his nomination from Bhadaur in Barnala district. After filing his nomination from Bhadaur district he said "We will achieve big victory in Malwa region." He will be contesting the upcoming state assembly elections from two seats - Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district and Bhadaur in Barnala district.

Days before, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Dr Manohar Singh Bassi filed his nomination from Bassi Pathana as an independent candidate. Yesterday Manohar Singh Bassi informed that he will file a nomination on 28th January, one as a Congress candidate and another as an Independent. Singh was denied a ticket from Congress and now he will contest independently. Singh had resigned as Senior Medical Officer (SMO) from Kharar civil hospital for the assembly polls. CM Channi tried so hard to get a ticket for his brother from Congress but the party denied as it stuck to the one-ticket one family formula.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.