Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at 12pm, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate's face will be announced tomorrow at 12pm, says AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, Delhi CM said that he will reveal a candidate for the Punjab elections next week. Apart from this he also commented on the ruling party of Punjab Congress, Kejriwal said he assures that his government will provide full security to the country's PM as well as citizens of the state, he was referring to the recent security probe that happened to PM Modi during his visit in Punjab. He also stated that after this the people of the state have also raised several questions on the security of Congress, while Aam Aadmi Party will assure that the citizens would not face any problem related to security in the state.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.