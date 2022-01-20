Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab CM slams BJP for dragging him and his nephew in the false raid case

The ED on Tuesday morning has conducted raids at the residence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case. The sources also revealed that the Ten other places have also been raided in Punjab on the same day.

On the same note, the Punjab CM has slammed BJP for dragging his name in the case. Channi on Wednesday said that the “It is a case of vengeance, as I had staunchly supported farmers for repealing the three farm laws enacted by BJP government and retaliated to an alleged security breach during PM Narendra Modi’ s visit in Punjab on January 5, which was aimed at defaming Punjab to hide the inability of BJP to muster support in Punjab.”

Earlier also Channi accused the government of putting false allegations on him he said, “They’re targetting me and trying to put pressure on me in view of upcoming Assembly polls. This is not good for democracy. We’re ready to fight this. The same thing happened during Bengal elections.”

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.