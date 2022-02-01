Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab Congress leader Amarjeet Singh Tikka quit the party

Punjab Congress leader and Punjab Medium Industry Development Board Chairman, Amarjeet Singh Tikka quit from the party & all party posts.

In his resignation letter, he said, I am writing to you today as it aggrieved congressman. Mam, my family boasts a rich history of being a dedicated congressmen for past three generations, my grandfather Justice Hamam Singh Bindra who was the first sikh judge of Punjab and and Haryana High court and a stose aide to Shri Jawaharlal Nehru ji, my Jodh Singh Bindra was a close aide to Smt. Indira Gandhi. I myself have been a loyal member of this great party for past 37 years and served in various capacities, followed by my nephew who is also a member of the congress party. Mam, this means four generations of my family have been actively involved in serving Congress party and avidly supporting it's ideology. Mam, it is really disheartening to see how the party is loosing it's credibility as workers like myself and many more who have dedicated their entire life to serve congress party are ignored and sidelined. Furthermore to worsen that blow new individuals who have no history or stature are being considered for certain posts Mam, it gives me immense pain to see the current state of affairs happening in our party which was the very soul of our nation. Finally, I would like to conclude with a heavy heart by resigning from all the party posts and it's membership.'

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.