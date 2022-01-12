Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "Punjab requires a CM who has solutions to Punjab's challenges", says Congress Minister

Ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab many leaders and oppositions parties are attacking the present CM for his work in the state. Now the Congress leader only attacked his party's CM. Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said, "Punjab requires a CM who has solutions to Punjab's challenges, capacity to take tough decisions.

Punjab needs serious people whose politics is not Social Engineering, Entertainment, Freebies and not regime favourites rejected by people in successive elections," Tewari said on Twitter.

Tewari, a member of the 'Group of 23' leaders who had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and is considered close to former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.



Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.