Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjabiyat is the sense that doesn't bow down before anyone: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Pathankot while addressing the public meeting ahead of Punjab elections said, "Punjabiyat is the sense that doesn't bow down before anyone but the almighty. Out of all the political parties that come before you and talk about Paunjabiyat, one has already bowed down before its industrialist friends."

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Rupnagar roadshow slammed BJP and AAP, she said "You have BJP and AAP leaders before you - both of them play the same game. Both of them are similar. Look at Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal - where did they both begin from? Both of them started from RSS."

"Tell them nobody becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban on stage. Tell them who is real Sardar. Tell that of the hard work&courage in this turban. Tell them Punjab belongs to Punjabis & they'll run it" she further added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.