Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi reveals the reason of Amarinder Singh's exit

Rahul Gandhi finally breaks the silence on the removal of captain Amarinder Singh from the party, addressing a poll rally in Rajpura for the Punjab election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi explained "Channi Ji meets poor people, hugs them, helps them. Have you seen Amarinder Singh Ji hug a poor person? I have never seen it. The day I understood that Amarinder Singh Ji was linked to BJP, Congress removed him. I told him 'Solve electricity issue in Punjab' he says 'We have contracts with these companies.' Don't you have a contract with Punjab's people? I asked Channi Ji to solve the same electricity issue, he did it immediately".

However, Punjab Lok Congress now tied the knot with BJP for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.