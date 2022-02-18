Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Rajnath Singh and Amarinder Singh holds roadshow in Patiala

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, BJP leader Rajnath Singh, and Punjab Lok Congress leader Amarinder Singh, in Patiala holds a roadshow.

#WATCH | Defence Minister & BJP leader Rajnath Singh holds a roadshow, along with Punjab Lok Congress founder & chief Amarinder Singh, in Patiala#PunjabElection2022pic.twitter.com/7hS2fhLhit — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

Earlier, Captain Amarinder Singh finalised seat-sharing agreement with the BJP for the upcoming Punjab polls. According to reports BJP will contest on 65 seats out of 117 member Assembly, Captain's Punjab Lok Congress will contest on 35 seats, while Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will field its candidates on 15 seats.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.