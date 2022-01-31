Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal files his nomination from Jalalabad

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Punjab's Fazilka district. He was present with his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal while filing the nomination papers.

Talking to reporters, Badal said the Jalalabad Assembly constituency is like his family. On being asked about his rival Congress candidate Mohan Singh Phallianwala, Badal said, “I wish him best of luck.”

Sukhbir Badal, a sitting MP from Ferozepur, had represented the Jalalabad assembly constituency thrice in 2009 (bypoll), 2012, and 2017.

On Saturday, AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann also filed his nomination from Dhuri ahead of Punjab polls, after filing the nominations he the leader said "I have come here to file my nomination... I urge the people to help me and Aam Aadmi Party win from Dhuri in Punjab polls; hoping to receive great support."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.