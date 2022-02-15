Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party releases manifesto for Punjab polls

Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party release a joint manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections. The two political parties are going to contest the elections in Punjab assembly elections in an alliance.

Chandigarh | Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party release joint manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/mecuXnP8x2 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP is contesting 20 seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the Akalis out of 117 seats. The parties also claimed that they will win over 80 seats in Punjab, "The Congress is heading towards a total rout. AAP won't be able to touch double digits," Mr. Badal said.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.