Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Sidhu breaks his silence on Congress chief ministerial face in Punjab

After maintaining so much silence on Channi's chief ministerial face, Navjot Singh Sidhu has finally opened up on it, Sidhu on Saturday said "Where is the internal infighting in Congress? Rahul Gandhi Ji has given a decision and we all have welcomed it. No one has any issue with the high command's decision."

Saying this the Congress leader has stopped all the false claims and rumors, although Navjot's statement didn't match with his family. Days before the leader's family has slammed Channi and Congress for not electing Sidhu as the CM face.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi has announced Channi as the CM face and said “People of Punjab said we need a chief minister who is from a ‘gareeb ghar’ (humble family), who understands poverty and hunger. It was a tough decision, you (people) made it easy.”

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.