Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Sidhu's family attacks on Channi after Congress choose him as the CM face for Punjab polls

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi choose Channi as the CM face for Punjab over Sidhu, his family started putting allegations over Channi. Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter Rabia Kaur Sidhu said that there was 'no comparison' between Sidhu and Channi. Praising her father she said Sidhu is an 'honest man' while Channi was a 'corrupt man'.

While speaking to the media she said, "It is very difficult to stop a man (Sidhu) who has honest intentions while a corrupt man (Channi) has to be stopped at some point."

On the same, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu also attack Channi and said Rahul Gandhi was 'misled' to consider him (Channi) as poor. “He (Channi) is richer than us, he is a very very rich man, his (IT) returns also show that. So, it is not good to label him as poor.”

“He has a huge bank balance, which is more than us, and so he is not a poor person,” Kaur added. She was referring to the statements of Rahul Gandhi which he had made during the CM face announcement, he said “People of Punjab said we need a chief minister who is from a ‘gareeb ghar’ (humble family), who understands poverty and hunger. It was a tough decision, you (people) made it easy.”

However, after all these Sidhu pretend to be cool, While addressing a virtual rally in Ludhiana, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “During 17 years of a political career, Sidhu never lived for any post, but always wanted Punjab's betterment and improvement in lives of its people.”

Also, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.