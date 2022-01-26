Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Since Punjab is a border state, we guarantee you its internal security : Bhagwant Mann

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab the CM candidate of AAP, Bhagwant Mann promised the Punjab public that the party will provide full security to the state, "Since Punjab is a border state, we guarantee you its internal security... Our internal security roadmap is ready...Congress is fighting within, they are not looking into it" he said indicating to Congress's poor security system.

He also assured the Punjab public that the party will form a drug task force for a (drug) addiction-free Punjab "If we form govt, will give free hand to Punjab Police...will form a drug task force for a (drug) addiction-free Punjab which will have no political interference" he said.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.