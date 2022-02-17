Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "The farmers of Punjab need a government with new thinking and vision": PM Modi

PM Modi in Fazilka, Punjab said "The farmers of Punjab need a government with new thinking and vision. The farmer needs a better crop, lower cost, and better price. For this, our government is making a new system from seed to market."

"Today every business in Punjab is under the control of the mafia. Traders are being forced to live on the grace of the mafia. Our small traders are facing the biggest problem because of this" he added.

Slamming the current government of Punjab, Congress Modi said "Entire Punjab full of so many possibilities, but industries are leaving from here. No one is ready to come here early because of the policies of the Congress government. Only a double-engine government can change these situations."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.