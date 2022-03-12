Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: The state had taken a “good decision”, Navjot Singh Sidhu on AAP's win

After the big win of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab polls, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said the people of the state had taken a “good decision” and “laid a new foundation”.

Talking to reporters in Amritsar, Sidhu said: “This politics was for change. I congratulate the people of Punjab who have taken a very good decision, changed the traditional system, and laid a new foundation….I am saying they (people) have done ‘badlaav’ (change). Its (mandate) should be accepted humbly because people’s voice is the voice of God.”

The elections and its results have come up positively on BJP's side. Yesterday on 10th March the five states, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab concluded the results of assembly elections.

In four states BJP retained its power, i.e in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa. Likewise in Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of Punjab now. However, big and powerful leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh, and Charanjit Singh Channi have lost the elections badly.